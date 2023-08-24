5 hidden gems on the Atlanta Falcons who will surprise in 2023
You know the big names like Bijan Robinson, Drake London, and Kyle Pitts but here are some hidden gems for the Atlanta Falcons who will surprise this season.
The hidden gems on the Atlanta Falcons roster who will surprise
We are nearing the time when we will finally find out who makes the Atlanta Falcons final 53-man roster but before we get to that let's look at some names who will produce despite being hidden on the roster.
Last year we saw Dee Alford and even Tyler Allgeier come out of nowhere and produce. If this improved team can have a few players who contribute more than any of us expected then the Falcons should be in good shape.
Let's look at some of those players who are hidden gems for the Atlanta Falcons.
1. Scotty Miller, WR
Scotty Miller has been a hidden gem his whole career. With the Buccaneers he was stuck behind the likes of Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, Russell Gage, Julio Jones, and others, but now he will get a chance to show what he can do.
Miller will be the burner for this offense and hopefully, we will finally get some accurate deep passes from the Falcons quarterback.
It will be interesting to see what this speed demon can do with a spot higher up the depth chart.