5 hidden gems on the Atlanta Falcons who will surprise in 2023
You know the big names like Bijan Robinson, Drake London, and Kyle Pitts but here are some hidden gems for the Atlanta Falcons who will surprise this season.
2. Xavier Malone, WR
By no accounts is Xavier Malone guaranteed a roster spot but the Atlanta Falcons should keep him around.
What I have loved about the undrafted free agent is his ability to hold onto the ball. He isn't the biggest receiver but he has shown a willingness to go over the middle and make a catch knowing that he will be blasted by a defender. It has been surprising to see a rookie be so confident making catches in the middle of the field.
Malone could develop into the Olamide Zaccheaus replacement and could even contribute early on considering how trustworthy he has proven to be in the preseason.