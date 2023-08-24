5 hidden gems on the Atlanta Falcons who will surprise in 2023
You know the big names like Bijan Robinson, Drake London, and Kyle Pitts but here are some hidden gems for the Atlanta Falcons who will surprise this season.
3. LaCale London, DL
Much like Malone, LaCale London is not guaranteed a roster spot but he has proven that he could be deserving of one.
London has been a strong force along the defensive line. He has been able to manhandle opponents making them look like ragdolls. There was one play in particular against the Bengals where he leveraged the interior lineman, shoved him aside, and then made a great tackle on the running back.
In a normal year for the Falcons, you could bet on London making this roster but now that they have a deeper unit his chances are lowered. Nonetheless, losing Eddie Goldman to retirement might be his opening to making it with his second NFL team.