5 hidden gems on the Atlanta Falcons who will surprise in 2023
You know the big names like Bijan Robinson, Drake London, and Kyle Pitts but here are some hidden gems for the Atlanta Falcons who will surprise this season.
4. Nate Landman, LB
Nate Landman's name has finally started to pick up steam. Especially following the Mykal Walker release, Landman is cruising his way onto the roster for a second-straight year after being signed as an undrafted free agent out of Colorado.
He is a player who can do a little bit of everything for Ryan Nielsen. He has shown that he can stop the run, he has been solid in coverage, and he has even lined up as an edge rusher.
One thing this team has loved is versatility and Landman can certainly be a versatile piece. He is an intriguing young linebacker who has proven that he is deserving of a final roster spot.