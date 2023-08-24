5 hidden gems on the Atlanta Falcons who will surprise in 2023
You know the big names like Bijan Robinson, Drake London, and Kyle Pitts but here are some hidden gems for the Atlanta Falcons who will surprise this season.
5. Breon Borders, CB
It quickly became obvious that the Atlanta Falcons might have found something in journeyman cornerback Breon Borders.
Borders has spent time everywhere within the NFL (Falcons are his 11th NFL team in six years) and it finally seems like he is worthy of sticking around as a solid piece in the defensive backfield.
Breon Borders has been sticky in coverage and has made plays on the ball. Much like the defensive line, cornerback is a deeper position but at this point, I would be surprised if this corner doesn't stick around.
It is worth noting that he will not be able to make an impact until the Falcons travel to Detroit due to a two-game suspension.