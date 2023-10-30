Blogging Dirty
FanSided

5 last-minute trades to save the Atlanta Falcons season

5 players on the trade block that could help the Atlanta Falcons save their season

By Grayson Freestone

Washington Commanders v New York Giants
Washington Commanders v New York Giants / Dustin Satloff/GettyImages
facebooktwitterreddit
Prev
2 of 5
Next

2. Danielle Hunter, DE, Minnesota Vikings

The name has been hot when it comes to NFL trades. Danielle Hunter has been the best pass rusher in the NFL this year and he is someone that the Atlanta Falcons could really use right now, especially after the loss of Grady Jarrett.

Hunter is the type of pass rusher that Ryan Nielsen wants; big, fast, long, and explosive. When healthy, he has been among the best pass rushers in the NFL. Pass rush is something the Falcons have not been able to generate so this would be a dream scenario.

Terry Fontenot needs to book Hunter an early flight to Atlanta.

Home/Atlanta Falcons News