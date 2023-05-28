5 Legends the Atlanta Falcons wish they could add to their current roster
2. John Abraham, DE, Atlanta Falcons (2006-2012)
The Atlanta Falcons completely retooled their defense this offseason and there wouldn't be a better way to cap it all off than bringing back John Abraham in his prime.
As a consistently dominant pass rusher, Abraham represents a scarcity for this franchise. They have been searching for his replacement ever since he was released from the team after the 2012 season. It would be great to just bring him back after 11 years of searching.
John Abraham would be exactly what this team needed. He would strike fear into the opposing offense which would then open up opportunities for guys like Grady Jarrett, David Onyemata, and Calais Campbell.