5 Legends the Atlanta Falcons wish they could add to their current roster
3. Julio Jones, WR, Atlanta Falcons (2011-2020)
Arthur Smith came so close to getting to work with Julio Jones but it all came crashing down when Jones requested a trade from the Atlanta Falcons before the two could connect.
The only thing better than getting to work with Julio Jones is getting to work with Julio Jones in his prime. When Julio was at his peak, there was never a more dominant wide receiver in NFL history—I firmly believe that. His blend of size, strength, speed, hands, ball tracking, and body control was simply ridiculous.
Think about all the times he absolutely torched the Buccaneers, Panthers, Packers, Eagles, and other teams. He should have been handed majority stake in those teams.
Adding him to this offense which already includes Drake London, Kyle Pitts, Jonnu Smith, and those running backs would be something else.
People also didn't talk enough about Julio's work ethic and effort during games. He was constantly coaching up his fellow receivers, he blocked harder than anyone, he would run 80 yards to tackle a defender who pulled in an interception, and he never complained about a lack of targets—he always knew that he was opening opportunities elsewhere.