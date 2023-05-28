5 Legends the Atlanta Falcons wish they could add to their current roster
5. Michael Vick, QB, Atlanta Falcons (2001-2006)
Can you imagine having Michael Vick—in his prime—on this Atlanta Falcons team?
Michael Vick was an incredible athlete (and still is) with an insane arm. He was able to run all over the NFL and he didn't have the offensive line that the Falcons have right now. There is no telling what he would be able to do over a 17-game season behind this excellent run-blocking offensive line.
Throw in Cordarrelle Patterson, Tyler Allgeier, and Bijan Robinson and the offense would not be stopped. Arthur Smith would have the opposition spinning in circles. You could motion Patterson and/or Robinson to receiver, you could run the triple option, you could run quarterback draw, etc.
Then Vick could throw the ball up to Drake London or throw the ball 60 yards down the field to the speedy Scotty Miller. Honestly, what couldn't this offense do if they had Michael Vick in his prime?