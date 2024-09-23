5 Losers (and 3 winners) in Atlanta Falcons heartbreaking loss to Kansas City
By Nick Halden
Loser: Arthur Blank
The Atlanta Falcons owner opted to induct himself into the team's Ring of Honor on Sunday Night Football against the Chiefs. For an owner who is so well acquainted with Atlanta's inability to win the big one it seemed a poor decision from the start. Even if the Falcons had pulled off the upset it is easy to suggest the owner should oversee at least one Super Bowl to make it among the team's honored.
As an owner isn't sustained success the goal? While it is obvious Arthur Blank badly wants to win it has never happened consistently under the owner. The only stability the franchise has found was under Matt Ryan. Even in that time the Falcons pushed consistently set Ryan up for failure.
This is to say nothing of Ryan's exit caused by what is speculated as an owner's decision to chase Deshaun Watson. What has Arthur Blank done on the field or for this franchise to be inducted and honored?
Blank giving himself the pat on the back as the Falcons drop a very winnable game seems on par with the owner's time with the franchise. At least the moment happened in a game that is all too familiar under Blank.