5 Losers (and 3 winners) in Atlanta Falcons heartbreaking loss to Kansas City
By Nick Halden
Loser: Zac Robinson
Zac Robinson is still very much a rookie play caller and it showed in the game's final two drives. You had the ball deep into Kansas City territory and both times turned the ball over on downs. The first drive can be laid at the feet of the officials. There is no reasonable football fan who won't agree Kyle Pitts was interfered with and it should have been first and goal at the one.
While the 4th down play call was a miss there is still a lot of emotion and reason for Robinson to miss on this play. The next drive, however, you know it is for the game and your idea on 4th and inches to hand the ball to Bijan with Tyler Allgeier as the lead blocker is unforgivable.
Bijan Robinson has shown an inability to come through in short yardage situations. Either get under center and trust Allgeier to fall for a yard or put the ball in the hands of Kirk Cousins. At absolute worst give the ball to Bijan running downhill with a chance to slip through the line. Robinson attempted to get cute and it cost the Falcons a chance at another upset.