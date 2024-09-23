5 Losers (and 3 winners) in Atlanta Falcons heartbreaking loss to Kansas City
By Nick Halden
Winner: Atlanta's receivers
The Kansas City defense is arguably one of the best in the league. This is evidenced both by their ability and the officials seemingly keeping the flag in their pocket in the game's biggest moments. Atlanta had to beat not only the greatness of the Chiefs and their own youth but also the officials. After early offensive line injuries what the Falcons could call was limited.
Atlanta's receivers helped out with Darnell Mooney, Drake London, and Ray-Ray McCloud all having big moments in this game. Kirk Cousins is still building chemistry with Atlanta's core but it was another step forward.
Yes, you would like to see the Falcons finish the final drive of the night but far superior rosters have tried and failed. What the Falcons receivers and Kirk Cousins proved on Sunday night is that they have the ability to play with anyone. It doesn't matter the talent level on the other side of the pass rush the Falcons are going to give themselves a chance. With very winnable games down the stretch of the season this Atlanta team is still very much in the hunt despite the 1-2 start and slow offensive production.