5 Losers (and 3 winners) in Atlanta Falcons heartbreaking loss to Kansas City
By Nick Halden
Loser: Bijan Robinson
Atlanta's offensive line bears a level of responsibility as does Zac Robinson for Bijan's place on this list. How are you going to continue to put Robinson in these spots? He has proven unable to convert in short yardage situations consistently and yet you still handed the ball to the struggling back with the game on the line.
For those that couldn't look at the boxscore after the heartbreaking loss Robinson finished with 16-carries for 31 rushing yards and a touchdown. That is who Atlanta handed the ball to with the game on the line. It doesn't matter where Robinson was drafted it has become clear in these situations he cannot be counted on.
This isn't to say Robinson isn't an elite talent or a great piece for this Atlanta offense. Rather pointing out the reality of Robinson struggling in big spots and the Falcons poor planning by putting the game in the hands of a back who managed only 1.9-yards per carry.
Whether it was simply the greatness of the Kansas City defensive line or the lights being too bright the moment was too big for Robinson. One bad game for a player who Atlanta hopes still has a great season ahead.