5 Losers (and 3 winners) in Atlanta Falcons heartbreaking loss to Kansas City
By Nick Halden
Winner: Raheem Morris
There might be some questioning Raheem Morris choosing to go for a late 4th down and that is fair. However, how many teams have settled for the field goal and handed the ball back to Mahomes with a real chance? Morris understood the odds and gambled it didn't work out but it doesn't change the fact it was the right call.
Your home debut as the Atlanta Falcons head coach could have gone far better. However, on the national stage against Andy Reid, it was a solid debut. You survived the toughest three-game stretch of the season and kept it a one-score game while missing two offensive linemen.
Add in the complete lack of run game and inability to cover Rashee Rice a year ago this team loses by 3-4 scores. Morris is improving both in his in-game management and in having his team ready. While Robinson's final call cost the Falcons a chance at another cardiac win this was a win for Morris. Moral victories are hollow in the NFL but that is exactly what this is. You now know you can play with the best in the league go out and take care of business in the division each of the next two weeks.