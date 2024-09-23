5 Losers (and 3 winners) in Atlanta Falcons heartbreaking loss to Kansas City
By Nick Halden
Winner: Kirk Cousins
Another prime time loss that is going to be laid at the feet of Kirk Cousins without context. What a gutsy performance for the veteran who did everything you can expect of the veteran to give his team a chance. It wasn't perfect but it showed his ability and that the veteran gives the Falcon offense the ceiling of beating any team in the league.
How many times did Cousins have to pick himself up off the turf? It is a shame the officials didn't make the right call or the Falcons didn't put the ball in Kirk's hands at the end.
Winner: Justin Simmons and Atlanta's situational defense
The Atlanta Falcons defense played as well as you can expect against Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes. Justin Simmons continued his impressive resume of picking off Mahomes taking points off the board.
If there is one complaint for the Atlanta defense it is still a lack of a consistent pass rush. If the Falcons can find a trade or move to give Matthew Judon some help the defense has a chance to give Atlanta hope they can contend in the NFC. Even in the loss an encouraging night for Atlanta.