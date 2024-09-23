5 Losers (and 3 winners) in Atlanta Falcons heartbreaking loss to Kansas City
By Nick Halden
Loser: The Officials
It felt as if the Falcons were given two makeup calls on the final drive as the officials missed an egregious pass interference call in the end zone on third down. The Falcons would turn the ball over on downs and that would be the closest the Falcons would get to taking back the lead.
Despite what felt like makeup calls those who feel the Chiefs are favored or the league is rigged were just given endless ammo. On the national stage we watched a defender bear hug Kyle Pitts never turning to play the football. Not one flag was thrown and that would be the turning moment of the game for the Falcons.
It is impossible to imagine if Travis Kelce is looking for a game-winning score there aren't flags flying all over the field in that spot. Yes, the Falcons had a second chance but one they had to earn after burning clock. The team should have had the ball at the one with four chances to get it in.
The Chiefs are great there is no arguing with that fact. However, there is no reasonable argument the Falcons were robbed. Continuing the narrative of Kansas City having extra help this play is one not easily forgotten.