5 Moments that stood out in Atlanta Falcons preseason debut
By Nick Halden
1. Kevin King's game-changing interception
Yes, the Atlanta Falcons lost the game in the end but the interception completely changed the energy of the game. Atlanta's defense was shaky early and the Falcons' first offensive possession ended in an all-too-familiar fashion.
Penix had a nice short throw to Chris Blair who promptly caught the ball and let it roll right into the arms of a Miami defender. The Dolphins took advantage of Atlanta's turnover and it felt like another frustrating Atlanta start to the year.
Kevin King fighting for a roster spot changed this stepping into a Miami pass. Giving the Falcons a nice return and setting up what would be their lone touchdown of the night. It wasn't the only nice moment for King or the Atlanta defense but it is easily at the top of the list.
Atlanta's head coach has made much about playing downhill and with energy on defense. Understand the lack of depth and battle they are up against on this side of the ball. King's great play should give the veteran a real shot to make the final roster and perhaps see a role as a rotational piece. A great start for the former Packer.