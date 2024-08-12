5 Moments that stood out in Atlanta Falcons preseason debut
By Nick Halden
3. Heinicke ruins the momentum of Raheem Morris
Raheem Morris won his first challenge as an Atlanta Falcons head coach. While the game was meaningless it was a nice moment for Atlanta's coach. The Dolphins were driving and the Falcons managed a red zone stop thanks to a challenge.
The Miami quarterback was ruled short of the line to gain and Atlanta won the challenge and was given the ball on downs. A nice moment that Taylor Heinicke promptly ruined. If you want to assign blame to the center as well in this situation it is more than fair.
However, as the veteran on the field, you would expect the quarterback to have the poise to handle a bad snap. Instead, the ball rolled across the field and Miami recovered setting themselves up for an easy score and ruining what was a nice moment for the Atlanta coach.
It was a play straight out of the 2023 season and a reminder of how far Atlanta's quarterback play has come. There is a reason Heinicke no longer factors into the team's plans and this play was a prime example. Atlanta is far better off with Penix as the primary backup.