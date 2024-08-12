5 Moments that stood out in Atlanta Falcons preseason debut
By Nick Halden
5. Nice moment for Younghoe Koo
If there is one complaint about Atlanta's reliable and often clutch kicker it is a lack of elite range. Koo is as accurate as the league has seen but doesn't give Atlanta the range of other star kickers. This made Friday's 53-yard kick encouraging.
Koo was perfect on the night hitting both of his field goal attempts and the extra point. His consistency continues to be one of the few bright spots Atlanta has had to enjoy over the past few seasons.
While this is expected to change with the additions made during the offseason it is still encouraging to see this consistency continue. Kickers are unpredictable and it is impossible to predict when things are going to sour.
Even in meaningless preseason, it is great to see Atlanta's kicker get off to a hot start. Koo remains inside the league's top four in career kick percentage. This speaks to his consistency even in the face of chaos.
Perhaps with a capable offense this season Koo will have a chance to be far more productive and get chances at more consistent lower pressure kicks. This should be the expectation for a team that just spent the offseason building their entire team around a loaded offense.