5 Most disappointing Atlanta Falcons in first two preseason games
By Nick Halden
1. Taylor Heinicke
The veteran's time with the Atlanta Falcons has come to a very sad ending. Even in preseason playing against third and fourth string players the veteran looks lost at this level. To be fair to Heinicke, the receivers and protection he has received is from players who will either be on the bench or fail to make the final roster.
Still, there is a level of frustration with what Heinicke has put on the field during his time in Atlanta. To take the starting job from Desmond Ridder last season the bar was incredibly low. The inability to do so speaks to the level of ball Heinicke was playing even in Arthur Smith's terrible offense.
This level of play has continued with the current coaching staff throughout the preseason. There isn't any reason for Atlanta to consider keeping the quarterback on the roster. There are far better project quarterbacks who might develop into a legitimate backup. Arguably the biggest mistake of Atlanta's offseason when it comes to players they retained was reworking the veterans deal.
Not giving him a chance to compete with Penix for the backup job speaks to where his career is. The Falcons and Heinicke were a complete failure.