5 Most disappointing Atlanta Falcons in first two preseason games
By Nick Halden
3. John Paddock and Nathan Rourke
Very different players but the exact same results in the first two preseason games. Both quarterbacks were brought in in hopes they would be able to show enough to take over the emergency quarterback role. With the position not counting against your active roster, it is simply a break glass in case of emergency decorative spot.
There needs to be just flashes of talent shown and enough reason to believe the player can be developed into a potential backup. Let's start with the former Falcon Rourke, the quarterback spent one preseason game with the team and was promptly cut.
Cut for the player who he had just replaced speaking to the instant buyer's remorse Atlanta felt after watching the quarterback. Paddock has been only marginally better and appeared lost on the field against the Ravens.
It is as if the game is too quick for the undrafted quarterback. Looking a step slow in preseason against players who aren't likely to be playing roles for Baltimore speaks to where Atlanta is at the position. Yes, with Cousins and Penix both locked in over the next four seasons there is little concern. Still, you would like to see at least a bit of promise from whoever lands the final quarterback spot.