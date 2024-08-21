5 Most disappointing Atlanta Falcons in first two preseason games
By Nick Halden
4. James Washington
The former Falcon was cut when the signing of safety Justin Simmons was made final. Since Rondale Moore was injured the Falcons have made two moves at the receiver position of note. The first was veteran James Washington who was an important depth piece for the Steelers two seasons ago.
The second was another speedy option that didn't make it through his first week before losing his chance to injury. Washington was on the field often for Atlanta in preseason but failed to make a single play.
For a player who is as accomplished as Washington was in comparison to the rest of Atlanta's depth options this is telling. The receiver appears to have lost a step and was unable to give his struggling quarterbacks any help.
As desperate as the Falcons have been for receiver depth this tells you all you need to know about where the veteran is in his career. Last year's failed stint could have been written off as the outlier of his career. After watching the veteran in camp and preseason, however, it is clear that this is likely the end of the road for the veteran.