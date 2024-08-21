5 Most disappointing Atlanta Falcons in first two preseason games
By Nick Halden
5. Younghoe Koo
Younghoe Koo was strong early for Atlanta making two deep field goals to help quiet the narrative of his lack of range. This was a short lived victory with Koo's second preseason game ending with three straight misses.
Each field goal was well within his range and the mechanics of the snap and hold appeared to be adequate. Koo hooked each kick to the left and simply looked nothing like the player he has been during his time in Atlanta.
For Koo to miss three straight kicks is beyond alarming when you consider his historical accuracy. The Atlanta veteran ranks inside the top-five in all-time field goal percentage. If it is reasonable Koo rarely misses and certainly isn't missing twice.
Three straight whiffs were alarming in the moment and a letdown in a winnable but meaningless game. For Atlanta, the concern should only linger if Koo continues to miss in the preseason finale and week one. Kickers suddenly losing it isn't terribly surprising.
Considering Koo's accomplishments and historical greatness it isn't panic time just yet. Still, it is a situation to keep a very close eye on and one that could alter what looks to be a stacked Atlanta Falcons offense.