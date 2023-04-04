5 Most likely first round fits for the Atlanta Falcons
1. Nolan Smith
Nolan Smith fits exactly what Ryan Nielsen and the Atlanta Falcons are building along the defensive line. While Smith might be a bit of a reach inside the top ten it wouldn't be shocking to see Nolan going to Atlanta if a team is willing to trade up or if the Falcons simply believe Smith is the best player left on the board when their number is called.
Part of what makes Smith such an attractive selection is the clear leadership Smith provided for Georgia and the physicality the edge player brings not only by rushing the passer but stopping the run. The one downside of this pick is the fact that Smith never put up elite pass-rushing numbers at Georgia and clearly will have to develop further.
Despite this Smith remains an interesting fit for the Falcons who are clearly focused on building the defense around their defensive line. With Grady Jarrett, the only clear player they could count on the Falcons added David Onyemata, Calais Campbell, and Kaden Elliss to improve the team's production.
Eddie Goldman returned from retirement and the Falcons re-signed Lorenzo Carter. Taking an edge player in the first round remains a likely pick and Smith checks all of the boxes that clearly push Smith to Atlanta.