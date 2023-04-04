5 Most likely first round fits for the Atlanta Falcons
3. Bijan Robinson
Let's be clear from the jump taking a running back in the top ten would be a mistake when it is a position the Falcons can clearly address later in the draft. However, we are talking about Arthur Smith's offense here and it would be a very Atlanta move to either trade back and select Robinson or if their top targets are gone take Robinson far too early.
The problem with trading back is having a team that is willing to move up and the knowledge that Bijan will still be on the board. The hype surrounding Bijan is clearly larger than the back's potential impact even in a run-centric offense in Atlanta.
While this is an obvious possibility Atlanta's best move to continue to focus on the defense by taking a running back the second or third day of the draft. If the Falcons make a surprise move or trade on draft day it will be around Robinson, not a quarterback or moving up for Anderson.
Considering the current front office and the direction they are clearly going Robinson makes some sense as their first-round selection. Robinson, Allgeier, and Patterson would be fun to watch but it isn't a needed move when you consider the potential edge rushers or help in the secondary Atlanta could add in the first round.