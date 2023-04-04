5 Most likely first round fits for the Atlanta Falcons
5. Jalen Carter
The question here is not if the Falcons should take Carter but will the defensive lineman be on the board? While the four picks mentioned ahead of Carter either should or have a great chance to be on the board when Atlanta's number is called Carter's place in this draft remains a mystery.
With strong leadership on defense and a need to address the position long-term with Campbell and Goldman on short-term deals, the fit makes sense despite the depth at the position. Ryan Nielsen is clearly putting his stamp on this defense by building depth on the defensive line and there are few better moves Atlanta could make this off-season.
If Carter makes it to the Falcons at eight there should be zero hesitation from the team. With the reasons more eloquently being broken down by my colleague here.
Atlanta is attempting to build a strong roster by building out the offensive and defensive lines adding strong locker room guys and veteran leaders they believe will push the Falcons to take the next step. Adding Carter won't disrupt this but adds to a needed position at the perfect time with Atlanta having guidance for a player who has an argument as the best overall prospect in this draft.