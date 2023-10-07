5 most underrated Atlanta Falcons so far in 2023
There are plenty of underrated players on each NFL team. Football is a sport where stats don't even come close to painting the full picture. The Atlanta Falcons know that better than anyone as they have seen numerous players get snubbed from past Pro Bowls and All-Pro teams.
Even within the fanbase there are players who get overlooked due to a myriad of reasons. We are going to look at who some of those players are.
Here are the five players who have been massively underrated for the Atlanta Falcons in 2023.
1. Jonnu Smith, TE
We knew that Jonnu Smith would have a role in this offense but we didn't know that he would straight-up outperform Kyle Pitts.
Smith has found chemistry with Desmond Ridder and that chemistry almost resulted in the team's first 100-yard receiver in London. Smith caught six passes for 95 yards. He averaged 15.8 yards per reception.
He has also shown that he can go up and catch a ball in traffic and get some yards after the catch. He has not been talked about much despite being the team's leading receiver this season.