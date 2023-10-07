5 most underrated Atlanta Falcons so far in 2023
The five players for the Atlanta Falcons who have not gotten enough credit for how well they have played in 2023
2. David Onyemata, DT
David Onyemata signed a big contract to jump from the New Orleans Saints to the Atlanta Falcons. That jump might have been the best decision he has ever made because of two reasons. First, he doesn't have to play for the Saints anymore and now gets to play with the Falcons, and second, he might be playing better than he ever has in his career.
Despite being on a defensive line that includes Grady Jarrett and Calais Campbell, Onyemata has been the leader of the line. He has simply dominated the competition.
Just look at his stat line from the game in London against the Jacksonville Jaguars: 1.5 sacks, 7 tackles, 1 tackle for loss, and 2 QB hits. For an interior defensive lineman, those numbers are excellent.
It would appear that Terry Fontenot knew what he was doing when he signed David Onyemata and Jessie Bates during free agency.