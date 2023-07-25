5 moves Atlanta Falcons should make before 2023 season
With less than 50 days until the start of the Atlanta Falcons season, here are five moves that they should make before they take the field for game one
The Atlanta Falcons have a much more promising team going into the 2023 season. They have built up a young core of players and signed a bunch of quality players in free agency this offseason.
With that being said, there are still things that need to be done and we are going to point out five of those things today. Let's not waste any more time and look at the first thing the Falcons should do before their week one matchup prior to their week one matchup against the Carolina Panthers.
1. Atlanta Falcons should extend CB A.J. Terrell
Going into the offseason, there were two core players that the Atlanta Falcons needed to extend as soon as possible—Chris Lindstrom and A.J. Terrell.
We already saw Lindstrom get the bag and now it is time for Terrell to get the bag. Much like Lindstrom was this season, Terrell was the Falcons' best player in 2021. While he wasn't quite as impressive in 2022, he battled injuries and should get back on track this year with better support around him.
Terrell is entering his fourth year and had his fifth-year option picked up for 2024 but signing him to an extension could save cap space in the future while also locking him down.