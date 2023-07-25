5 moves Atlanta Falcons should make before 2023 season
With less than 50 days until the start of the Atlanta Falcons season, here are five moves that they should make before they take the field for game one
2. Atlanta Falcons should release TE Feleipe Franks and OLB Ade Ogundeji
The only thing that can stop anyone from saying that Feleipe Franks and Ade Ogundeji were the Atlanta Falcons' two worst players in 2022 would be Franks' lack of playing time.
I detailed how bad Ogundeji was as the Falcons starting edge rusher last season (link below). He was the most ineffective starter in the league last year as he could not fulfill his role. He was the worst pass rusher on the team with the worst or the second-worst pass rush. I hope I eat my words but he should be released.
As for Feleipe Franks, I don't know that I need to explain much. He was converted from quarterback to tight end and it resembled Tim Tebow's "conversion."