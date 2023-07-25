5 moves Atlanta Falcons should make before 2023 season
With less than 50 days until the start of the Atlanta Falcons season, here are five moves that they should make before they take the field for game one
3. Atlanta Falcons should sign a situational, veteran pass rusher
Currently, the biggest problem I see with this Atlanta Falcons team is their pass rush. While I think they could be really good because of a better interior rush and higher-upside players, there is very little proven production.
What happens if Arnold Ebiketie and DeAngelo Malone don't take a big step forward? Then you only have a veteran rusher in Lorenzo Carter who has never had more than five sacks in a season, an injury-prone Bud Dupree, Ade Ogundeji, and a rookie in Zach Harrison who was criticized in college for his lack of pass rush.
Bringing in Yannick Ngakoue, Justin Houston, or maybe even Jadeveon Clowney could give them that security blanket as situational pass rushers.