5 moves Atlanta Falcons should make before 2023 season
With less than 50 days until the start of the Atlanta Falcons season, here are five moves that they should make before they take the field for game one
4. Atlanta Falcons should explore extending RB Cordarrelle Patterson and CB Jeff Okudah
This might be shocking to some but the Atlanta Falcons should look at extending Cordarrelle Patterson and Jeff Okudah.
The notion has been that Patterson is entering his final year in Atlanta but I disagree. CP can play wide receiver, running back, and kick returner. He is also a fan-favorite player who will be willing to take less money to stay in the city he loves. Whoever said that having three running backs (two of which are very versatile) isn't valuable?
As for Jeff Okudah, it comes down to getting ahead of the market. The Falcons clearly believe they can unlock Okudah's abilities and if you allow him to show those abilities then you will watch his price tag heighten. Extend him now—assuming he is willing—and you could find yourself with a team-friendly contract a year from now.