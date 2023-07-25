5 moves Atlanta Falcons should make before 2023 season
With less than 50 days until the start of the Atlanta Falcons season, here are five moves that they should make before they take the field for game one
5. Atlanta Falcons should sign a high-upside wide receiver
The Atlanta Falcons don't have a great wide receiver room. We all know that Drake London can be a top wide receiver on the team and in the league but there isn't a great target behind him.
Mack Hollins and Scotty Miller could be great compliments but we just don't know quite yet. Signing a high-upside receiver could be a smart move.
Kenny Golladay is the name I would target. After a great stint in Detroit, Golladay signed a big contract with the Giants and was a massive disappointment. His asking price shouldn't be too high and he is a former 1,000-yard receiver. It isn't like he has shrunk and lost all of his talent, so taking a chance on him would be worth it. He wouldn't be the first player to have a career revival after leaving New York.
Dare I say the other option? Someone named Julio Jones could be a good player and coach for his original team.