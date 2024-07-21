5 Moves that would help make the Falcons NFC contenders
By Nick Halden
1. Extend A.J. Terrell
This move is two-fold it locks your only cornerstone player who isn't under contract next season. It allows the Falcons to open up cap space and gives them a chance to make needed defensive additions. Locking Terrell up now isn't simply about keeping one of your best players but the added ability to make future moves.
Aside from the need to make further moves now could be a great time to pay Terrell. After his production took a slight step back in 2023, Terrell shouldn't demand top corner money. If A.J. does want to be among the highest-paid corners this is where the move could hit a bit of a roadblock. The fact that this deal hasn't been done yet suggests that Terrell is looking to be paid for his level of play in 2022 and not last season. Still, if the Falcons are going to make needed moves, they must find a way to get it done.
Looking at the league's best corners it is hard to make the argument Terrell belongs in this conversation. As talented as he is the injuries and up-and-down seasons demand a middle-of-the-pack deal. Terrell could opt to turn this down and take his chances in free agency. Something that will make it far more difficult for Atlanta to make further moves.