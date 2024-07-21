5 Moves that would help make the Falcons NFC contenders
By Nick Halden
2. Release Lorenzo Carter, Richie Grant, and Mike Hughes
If the Falcons were to release all three players they would free up between $9-10 million in additional cap space. This is huge considering it would allow them to make another move in free agency that would land a potential starter.
Carter is a starter in Atlanta's current depth chart, however, it is time to move on. Carter's ability to get to the quarterback is objectively awful. The motor and run defense are both assets but it isn't enough to demand the salary Atlanta is paying. Having an edge rusher incapable of getting to the quarterback is a waste that helps explain why Atlanta's defense has consistently been toasted by subpar quarterbacks.
Grant and Hughes are both in the same boat as pieces of the secondary who still have jobs due to lack of moves. Grant is an easier cut with Hellams stepping into the starting role alongside Jessie Bates. Hughes is a bit more difficult with the lack of corner depth on the current roster. Both should be moved on from allowing the Falcons to go out and add better depth.