5 Moves that would help make the Falcons NFC contenders
By Nick Halden
3. Trade for Matthew Judon
Everything about the New England Patriots offseason suggests they are toeing the line of tanking. Yes, you added Drake Maybe, however, who are his primary weapons? The team has so much unused cap space it appears from the outside they have no interest in getting better.
Going through a rebuild makes sense as they turn the page on the final pieces of the former dynasty. Could that include trading edge rusher Matthew Judon? Judon would be the perfect fit to start alongside Arnold Ebiketie offering both production and veteran leadership. This is one of the biggest issues right now in moving on from Lorenzo Carter.
There simply isn't another capable option the Falcons can slot into the starting lineup. Even if Bralen Trice were to start who is the depth behind the two young pass rushers? Judon doesn't solve all of these concerns but goes a very long way in fixing the Atlanta pass rush.
Bringing more consistent pressure from the outside will allow Atlanta's defensive line depth to have more success as well. If the price is reasonable the Falcons shouldn't hesitate to attempt to land the last starting edge rusher who could be on the trade market.