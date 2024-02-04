Blogging Dirty
5 moves the Atlanta Falcons cannot make this offseason

This is a pivotal offseason for the Atlanta Falcons and they cannot afford to make these five mistakes.

By Grayson Freestone

Atlanta Falcons v Carolina Panthers / Grant Halverson/GettyImages
4. Falcons cannot leave the first round without a quarterback

No matter what the Atlanta Falcons do in free agency they must exit the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft with a quarterback.

If the Falcons want to make a splash by signing Russell Wilson, Kirk Cousins, or whatever veteran quarterback then go ahead and do that. However, this should not change their mind on using their first-round pick on a talented rookie quarterback.

They need to use what hopefully ends up being their last top-ten pick on the most important position. This would give them more flexibility in the future.

