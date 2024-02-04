5 moves the Atlanta Falcons cannot make this offseason
This is a pivotal offseason for the Atlanta Falcons and they cannot afford to make these five mistakes.
5. Falcons cannot be lazy addressing wide receiver
When free agency kicks off in March, the Falcons need to identify a big-name receiver who will pair well with Drake London and hand them a blank check. Two potential targets could be Tee Higgins or Mike Evans.
From there they should find one or two quality receivers before the draft and then draft a couple of young, talented rookies.
The receiver position for the Falcons right now is sad. With so much talent on the offense, the Falcons cannot repeat Arthur Smith's second mistake by bringing in average players to fill out the position. This team needs to address the depth behind Drake London aggressively.