5 Moves the Atlanta Falcons should make before the 2023 season
By Nick Halden
1. Add a veteran receiver to Atlanta's rotation
Unless a Corey Davis signing or trade works out it is hard at this point in the off-season to see Atlanta adding a clear second receiver. The team hopes that Mack Hollins is that option, however, Hollins only has one season of consistent production on his resume.
Adding a reliable veteran both for possible production and to mentor Atlanta's young receivers is one clear move for the Falcons. Drake London and Kyle Pitts are an elite first two options but Atlanta has very poor depth at receiver and that has hurt the team each of the last two seasons.
Jonnu Smith and Bijan Robinson will help as capable receivers but neither is going to provide the stability at receiver the team clearly needs. Counting on Mack Hollins and Scotty Miller as your second and third starting options isn't ideal even if both players have shown reason to believe they could thrive in the right offense.
Atlanta should sign a veteran option to sit behind Drake London and Mack Hollins providing leadership and a reliable third-down target for Desmond Ridder. With a myriad of veteran options still in free agency, it wouldn't be a difficult move or one that would cost Atlanta all of their remaining cap space.