5 Moves the Atlanta Falcons should make before the 2023 season
By Nick Halden
2. Give Jalen Mayfield one last chance to win a roster spot
If Jalen Mayfield was still at guard there are zero questions that the team would need to move on from the third-year player. Adding Matthew Bergeron and extending Chris Lindstrom while having reliable backups made giving Jalen a roster spot next to impossible.
Atlanta clearly aware of this as was Jalen Mayfield has moved the former tackle back to the outside giving Jalen one last shot at making the Atlanta roster. We have covered Jalen's issues at guard and the problems it created for Matt Ryan and the offense as a whole in his rookie season.
Last year was wiped away due to injuries and now Mayfield is clearly a fringe roster player that is attempting to move back to his original position two seasons later. With Kaleb McGary and Jake Matthews, both established starters I would expect to see a lot of Jalen Mayfield throughout the preseason.
Jalen is playing for his roster spot and NFL career attempting to win a swing tackle role that is wide open after Atlanta surprisingly cut Germain Ifedi. Mayfield simply needs a capable preseason to win a reserve role. If not it is likely the end for Mayfield not only with Atlanta but in the league considering the tape he has put together.