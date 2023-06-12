5 Moves the Atlanta Falcons should make before the 2023 season
By Nick Halden
3. Add a depth running back option
The Atlanta Falcons clearly have two great starting options at running back in Tyler Allgeier and Bijan Robinson. Add in Patterson and clearly, this is a team with a lot of depth at a position that is the focus of Arthur Smith's offense.
While they are strong at the position when it comes to starting options Atlanta should still consider adding a depth piece. Patterson should return to a utility role now that Atlanta has two starting running backs in Allgeier and Robinson.
It would be surprising not to often see Patterson on the field at the same time as either of Atlanta's options. While Caleb Huntley and Avery Williams were both great depth options Williams is likely done for the year and Huntley is coming off of a serious injury.
Atlanta could use a depth piece capable of filling the role that Huntley or Williams were expected to. This isn't a huge roster need but a move that would allow Atlanta's options to stay fresh in the preseason and give an outside chance of making the roster to a depth piece with Huntley and Williams both dealing with serious injuries. Arthur Smith's offense clearly needs a lot of depth at the position.