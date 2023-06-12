5 Moves the Atlanta Falcons should make before the 2023 season
By Nick Halden
5. Sign Jadeveon Clowney
Atlanta has already made a myriad of moves along the defensive line, however, a team can never have too many edge rushing options and Clowney is a solid gamble. Clearly never fully living up to draft expectations Clowney has bounced around the league and is coming off of a rough 2022 season.
Atlanta has already re-signed Lorenzo Carter (a great run-stopper which the staff clearly values) and brought in veterans Bud Dupree and Calais Campbell. The only downside of adding another veteran is whether or not it stops promising pass rusher Arnold Ebiketie from continuing to develop.
While this is a concern the possible contributions that Clowney would bring to Atlanta outweigh them. Having an edge rotation that allows a combination of Ebiketie, Clowney, Dupree, Carter, Campbell, and Elliss to be your primary edge rushers is one that would finally push the Atlanta pass rush back toward the top of the league in production.
There is an argument that Atlanta will already greatly improve with their off-season moves but adding a veteran with Clowney's ability only furthers this point.