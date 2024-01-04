5 New Year's resolutions for the 2024 Atlanta Falcons
Goals the Atlanta Falcons should make for themselves in 2024
Third New Year's resolution: Find a competent offensive play-caller
At this point, if Dave Ragone can generate one more touchdown a game for this anemic Atlanta Falcons' offense, then give him play-calling duties.
Arthur Smith has been all sorts of bad. He makes questionable calls all game, he doesn't use his best players, he runs too many two-man or three-man routes, and so on. It has been bad and the results show it.
Even without a great quarterback, this offense has no reason not to put up more points. We have seen them move the ball well at points, but they always stall on the opponent's side of the field.
We cannot endure another year of Smith's play-calling. Either fire him or force him to hand over his play-calling duties.