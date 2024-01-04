5 New Year's resolutions for the 2024 Atlanta Falcons
Goals the Atlanta Falcons should make for themselves in 2024
Fourth New Year's resolution: Convince Calais Campbell to play one more year, at least
None of us know the impact Calais Campbell has had on this team. He is one of the greatest to ever play the position and the Atlanta Falcons should prioritize bringing him back.
He signed a one-year deal in the offseason, so this would require coming to terms with him again. We don't know what Campbell's intentions are after this year but if there is even an inkling of hope that he will play another year, the Falcons need to start persuading him.
Not only have we seen the production on the field, but we have seen the development of guys like Zach Harrison and Arnold Ebiketie throughout the year. Without Campbell, I highly doubt this defense would be nearly as good.