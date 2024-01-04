5 New Year's resolutions for the 2024 Atlanta Falcons
Goals the Atlanta Falcons should make for themselves in 2024
Fifth New Year's resolution: Find a franchise pass rusher
The biggest weakness of the Atlanta Falcons defense is not having a T.J. Watt or a Myles Garrett-type player. However, I think we are all used to it by now.
Nevertheless, can you imagine if we did have an elite pass rusher off the edge? The interior of the line is as good as it gets, the linebackers have been excellent, and the secondary, for the most part, has been great. There is just that one piece that needs to be added.
While it is highly doubtful that the Jaguars would let him go, signing Josh Allen could be a game-changer. Or you can look to the draft and identify someone who could turn into a perennial double-digit sack artist.
Whatever it takes, find that franchise pass rusher. It is something we have all been asking for for a decade.