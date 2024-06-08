5 nightmare scenarios for Atlanta Falcons in 2024
These five scenarios would ruin the 2024 Falcons.
4 of 5
4. Zac Robinson's offense doesn't sync
We are all excited to see the Falcons implement a new offensive scheme that has been promised to take advantage of all of the talent on the roster. However, what if things don't sync and gel early in the season?
As we saw when Kyle Shanahan was the offensive coordinator, sometimes things can take a year to mesh. Shanahan's offense didn't fully click until week two of his second season. Things could go the same with Zac Robinson.
The defense is not good enough to be the engine. This has to be an offensive-first team which means a scheme that needs time to sync would spell disaster.