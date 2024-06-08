5 nightmare scenarios for Atlanta Falcons in 2024
These five scenarios would ruin the 2024 Falcons.
5. Falcons extend their playoff drought to seven seasons
All the coaches, front office people, fans, and media are expecting the Atlanta Falcons to be a playoff team. They have had plenty of time to become a contender and made the moves to get over the hump in 2024.
But what if that doesn't happen?
I don't even want to think about the Falcons missing the playoffs for a seventh straight season. We have endured too much disappointment to have another season of disappointment.
This would be the biggest nightmare for the Dirty Birds this season.