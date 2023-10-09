5 non-QB trades that the Atlanta Falcons must make ASAP
While there has been so much talk about the Atlanta Falcons situation at quarterback, the team could still use these five players that aren't QBs
3. Chase Young, DE, Washington Commanders
Chase Young was supposed to be the next Nick Bosa out of Ohio State, but he has been anything but Nick Bosa. The Washington Commanders have watched their talented pass rusher miss a lot of games due to injury and struggle with inconsistency on the field.
They declined his fifth-year option so he will be a free agent at the end of the year. If the Commanders want to cut their losses with them then the Falcons should be calling.
Taking a risk on Young would be worth it. He has absurd potential that could solidify this defense. Who knows what it would take to land him but Terry Fontenot should really consider bringing in Chase Young to inject some talent on the edge.