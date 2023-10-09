5 non-QB trades that the Atlanta Falcons must make ASAP
While there has been so much talk about the Atlanta Falcons situation at quarterback, the team could still use these five players that aren't QBs
5. Danielle Hunter, DE, Minnesota Vikings
If the Atlanta Falcons are looking to bring in an edge rusher who will, without a doubt, produce for them then Minnesota Vikings' defensive end Danielle Hunter should be their target.
The Vikings haven't had a great season, and much like the Cincinnati Bengals, they could opt to ship off a player or two if they aren't able to turn things around. Hunter would likely be at the top of the list.
Hunter is the final piece for the Atlanta Falcons defense. Their biggest issue has been edge pressure and he would immediately fix that.
Having Grady Jarrett, David Onyemata, Calais Campbell, and Danielle Hunter would be terrifying for opposing offenses. Hunter is a player that the Falcons need to aggressively pursue.