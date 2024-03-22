5 overrated free agents the Falcons were smart to avoid
The Falcons front office is smart for not signing these free agents who won't work out
2. Calvin Ridley, WR
Signed with Titans for 4 years, $92 million
It is easy to forget that Ridley only has five years of experience in the NFL—he was older coming out of Alabama and missed a year due to his suspension.
Anyway, the Titans just threw a lot of money at a receiver who is almost 30 years old and has had issues carrying the load throughout an NFL season. For this contract to ever look good, DeAndre Hopkins needs to stay healthy and play like an All-Pro to help Ridley.
Ridley has always been a player who is good but limited. His lack of physicality prevents him from being the Julio Jones of an offense. The Falcons were smart staying away from a reunion.